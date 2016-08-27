Shopfront Elegy book – out now
news
Welcome to Shopfront Elegy, which has a new image added every other day. Menus are at the bottom; click on a tag – net curtains, arches or whatever – and you’ll get a grid of images on that topic. To see all places and years covered, use the drop-down category menu. Click any image for the full post plus comments etc.
Ellis’s Tearoom
Container Link
Griddle
W.H. Smith & Son Kiosk (Loughborough)
Denhams
Barclays (Loughborough)
Beacon Bingo
Platform Cafe
RPG
Wildt Mellor Bromley (Roti House)
Corona Machine Tool Works
Fashion House Ltd
H.C. Pretty
Mama’s Discount Wholesalers
Masjid-Noor-Ul-Islam
Hamidiye Camii
Afro Supermarket
Suit Yourself
Philip J. Hammond & Sons
Odeon Arcade
The Clothing Alterations Company
Karate, USA Nails (Singer Building)
Blunts Shoes
Work Partnership (Temperance Hotel)
Unicoat House (Stalbridge Dry Cleaners)
Midland Auction Mart (Stan James)
John Lewis
The Turkey Cafe
Kingstone
Wetherspoons (The Corn Exchange)
Trim Time Barber Shop
Golden Horse, Weekes
Percy Harrison
Southern TV Services
W. Austin
Michael de Carle
Kenon
C. Bain of Upminster
Holy
Baptist Church Iceland
The Hobby Shop & Hockey Hub
The Chocolate Box
Nicholas
Smelly Alley Fruit Basket (Dudmans of Reading)
Hanley Shopping Centre
New Peking Inn (Playpaint)
Woolworths & Pizza Hut (Glasgow)
Tony’s
Post Office (Manchester)
Radio Days
The Lambeth Walk
Pitchers (Caffe Nero)
Moulding Works
Sister Ray
Hagan-Brown Dental Laboratories
Luigi of Mayfair
Hair Talk
Rang & Sons Ltd.
Poundland (Reading)
London Center College
The Porthole
Video Scene
Pearly Pies
Chez Michele, Wokit
W.H. Walkers Livery & Bait Stables
Cabinet Benches
Barbers Teas Always Please
Raymond Revuebar (2015)
Raymond Revuebar (2002)
Funky Rooms
Govan Discount 2 Superstore
Chung’s (Govan)
Servewell Cafe
Chiffon (Engineering Services) Ltd
City Music
City Confectionery
City Motors
V&P Fox Master Locksmiths
D.C. Auto Electrics
Dental Surgery
Ashley’s The Wool Shop
Odds & Sods
Guardian Assurance Building
Bureau de Change (Earl’s Court)
Marks and Spencer Ltd Original Penny Bazaar
H. Samuel (Manchester)
E. Watson & Son & Daughter, The Joiners Arms
Daniel Lewis & Son Ltd T/A W.H. Clark
Familywear
Causette
Cyber Café
Empire Milk Bar
Olympia Dining Rooms
Ying Ho, London Shoe Rebuilder J. Poole
Woo Lot
Phoenix Snooker Club
Greggs (Leyton)
Floorcraft
Falcon Print Transport