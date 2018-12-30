Market Tavern (Walsall)

Market Tavern, 40-41 High Street, Walsall WS1, 2016 • Imposing closed-down pub on the edge of a redevelopment area. A 2014 newspaper report described it as “troubled” (ie plagued with “crime and disruptive behaviour”). There’s a history of Highgate Brewery here and a general article about Walsall pubs here. And fortunately there’s still a thriving and excellent traditional pub, The Black Country Arms, practically opposite this ruin.
