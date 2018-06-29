 Skip to content

Matteo’s Sandwich Bar, 32 Tottenham Street, Borough of Camden, London W1, 2005 • Urban legend had it that someone once found a sliced-off-fingertip in the coleslaw here. Part of the Hogarth Studios building, which started being ripped apart in 2015.

 

