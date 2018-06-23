Franklin Barnes, Blueschool Street, Hereford, Herefordshire, 2017 • Profil font and stylized flower sculpture by Trevor Worton on an early 1960s store, now defunct. It was designed by architects Cecil Corey and Harry Bettington for the Franklin Barnes Garden Centre, who moved there from this streamline moderne affair, which has now been turned into apartments. There’s a good article about the 1960s building here, and a contemporary image here. Most recently, the building was slated to be rented out to an NHS admin department.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply