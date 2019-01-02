Express & Star News Stall (Walsall)

Express & Star News Stall, Park Street, Walsall, WS1, 2016 • £2.4m pothole alert! I’ve always had a slight obsession with local presses, newsagents and news vendors, which sadly are now going the way of the dinosaurs. My family roots are in the Black Country, and I remember back in the day that the Express & Star seemed more of a force locally than the national press. Indeed, it still seems to be faring OK compared to most local presses. This kind of news stand scene – even without with typically Midlands smart old geezer in hat (a rather Germanic look, I always think) – was already disappearing from London in the 1980s.

