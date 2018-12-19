Mr. Merchandise, 6 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex, 2014 • I only grabbed one shot of this charming old-school fan memorabilia shop in 2014, and when I got home I realised the shopkeeper, looking very pensive, was sitting at the window. Upon researching it a few years later, I discovered a sad tale. The shop closed in 2015, and the gentleman in the window – owner Alan Gaywood, who had founded his business around 1989 – died suddenly in 2016, presumably in his 50s. There are some memories here, and a picture from happier days on Flickr here. The tributes suggest he was a fine person and well-loved friend, so I hope this photo can also serve as a memorial.

