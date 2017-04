Chatsworth Tyre Service, 114 Chatsworth Road, Clapton, Borough of Hackney, London E5, 2011 • Evocative signage on a garage shuttered in 2010 after 50 years of trading. I seem to have got to Chatsworth Road just after all the long-standing businesses closed down – you can see some still open in a collection of marvellous old photos of Chatsworth Road by Colin O’Brien here. The garage is still there, but with fewer signs and the Dunlop roundel gone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Google



Pocket

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading... Related