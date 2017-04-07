Towers, 31 High Street, Hornchurch, Borough of Havering, London RM11, 2016 • Hard to believe, but this stunning 1935 ex-cinema is due for demolition. Lidl, who plan to replace it with a supermarket, say they’ll keep the lettering as an “artwork”.
