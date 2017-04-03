 Skip to content

Arthur Toms

Arthur Toms, 84 Chatsworth Road, Clapton, Borough of Hackney, London E5, 2011 • Until 2010 this was a Chinese takeaway called Friends, though clearly it had previously been an eel and pie shop. It was then subject to a drive-by shooting – the board across the window in the second image once hid the bullet hole (you can see in the last image on this post). By 2016 it was just a  plain shuttered unit, with the old Arthur Toms sign hidden again. 

2011, Borough of Hackney, E5, London

