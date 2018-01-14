South Bank Cards, 85 Lower Marsh. Borough of Lambeth, London SE1, 2002, 2015 • Colourful street market card shop (green in 2002 and blue in 2015, bottom). By 2017 it had closed down pending Waterloo Station redevelopment, leaving me nowhere to get my greetings cards.
Is that end of the street going to be redeveloped as well? I know the block that used to house Chariots is going next month as I currently have some of my Dead Pub pictures up in the V3 Gallery and it’s their last show before it is knocked down. To be replaced with a Hard Rock Hotel! Sigh.
I knew it was destined for the chop but not when – thanks for the info. It’s my local high street – I shall pop into V3 to see your photos. Trussons shut this weekend too! Hope the signs get saved.
Btw I once read that the area behind Waterloo Station ie around Radio Days would be redeveloped for plans to bring Waterloo to street level with a “shopping centre” beneath. Who knows when that will happen though…