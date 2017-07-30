 Skip to content

Sal’s Bar

Sal’s Bar, 249 Neasden Lane, Neasden, Borough of Brent, London NW10, 2016 • Like a tiny little cottage amidst a sea of Lycamobile shops. It sounds American, but in fact is Irish. In 2012 a reveller had his throat cut there, though Fancy A Pint found it friendly: “Sal’s Bar is a comfortable pub which covers the essentials well for its older Irish clientele. Racing on the big screen, wall-to-wall Guinness and a friendly atmosphere prevailed when we dropped by. Red Artexed walls and a varnished pine bar (with mounted hurling stick) gives the place the air of a 1970s lounge bar in Offaly.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

By
On
Leave a comment

2016, Borough of Brent, NW10, Shopfront Elegy

, , ,

SHOPFRONT ELEGY – THE BOOK

£14.95 from Amazon, click for details

Follow on Twitter

Get a regular image @ShopfrontElegy

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 10,551 other followers

View by place or year

Formerly: a book about disappearing London

Formerly cover.
With photos by Vici MacDonald and poems by Tamar Yoseloff, Formerly is a beautiful little chapbook which is just £8.00 online – find out more here

Recent comments

Instagram @shopfrontelegy

There was an error retrieving images from Instagram. An attempt will be remade in a few minutes.

Tags

alcohol amateur signwriting apparel art deco bargains blue broken sign brown chinese classic plastic clock convenience store demolished eaterie electrical established exceptional extinct faith famous name final closure foodstuffs generic title ghost sign gold letters grandeur grimness hair handmade hardware illustration net curtains news nice name palimpsest profil font pub script secondhand signage spelling and grammar sponsored sign tiled traditional trad signpainting uncovered unknown business vehicles wall sign works
%d bloggers like this: