Sal’s Bar, 249 Neasden Lane, Neasden, Borough of Brent, London NW10, 2016 • Like a tiny little cottage amidst a sea of Lycamobile shops. It sounds American, but in fact is Irish. In 2012 a reveller had his throat cut there, though Fancy A Pint found it friendly: “Sal’s Bar is a comfortable pub which covers the essentials well for its older Irish clientele. Racing on the big screen, wall-to-wall Guinness and a friendly atmosphere prevailed when we dropped by. Red Artexed walls and a varnished pine bar (with mounted hurling stick) gives the place the air of a 1970s lounge bar in Offaly.”
