The Hexham Courant, Beaumont Street, Hexham, Northumberland, 2016 • Historic name for a local rag, founded in 1864 and probably what the old lady at the bus stand in the previous post is reading. The name was popularised by Britain’s first daily newspaper, The Daily Courant, launched in 1702 by Fleet Street bookseller Elizabeth Mallet – it derives from the French for ‘current’ (also ‘running’). There’s an even older existing Courant in the USA, the Hartford Courant, founded in 1756.
What a lovely looking building. It reminds me in a way of a Berni Inn – prawn cocktail, steak and chips (mushrooms if you were adventurous), Black Forest gateau, prawn cocktail, steak and chips……..