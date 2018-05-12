Francesco, 35 High Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, 2018 • Superb mid-century Vitrolite shopfront, in classic pale green and black. The Gentlemen’s Hairdresser sign is in 1950s period lettering, while the Francsco is somewhat newer (it would be interesting to know what lies beneath). A 2007 article in the local paper explains that the shop has been used as a barbers since 1907, when it started off as T.E. Mayman’s. Sicilian owner Francesco Episcopo began working there in 1974 and bought out the previous owner in 1982. Tops Hair Studio upstairs, which can just be seen in the photo, was a parallel business started by his wife.

