Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, 2017 • Important industrial relic from 1787, being restored (with EU money) under the aegis of Historic England. Originally a flax mill, it was the world’s first iron-framed building, paving the way for the modern skyscrapers. In 1897-8 it reopened as a maltings owned by William Jones (Maltsters) Ltd, as namechecked on this ghost sign. There’s more info at Historic England’s website, which calls it “one of the most important buildings of the industrial revolution”.
