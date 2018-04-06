Top Value Drug Store, 299 Hale Lane, Edgware, Borough of Barnet, London HA8, 2004 • Giant purple plastic sign in plain Futura font – nice. By 2017 it was still called Top Value, but with a different logo and selling hardware rather than drugs.
