British commercial and industrial facades, by Vici MacDonald.
Brodt Chemist
Brodt Chemist, 30 Coombe Road, Norbiton, Borough of Kingston upon Thames, London KT2, 2002 • Closed-down pharmacy with old-school vending machine and Profil font on its empty shelving. By 2016 had become Wined Up (geddit?).
Hi Nitpicking I know – I love your site it is a wonderful record of styles but please stop mixing up “Font” which is the size of the Typeface with “Typeface”
Hi – always happy to hear a nit-picking subbing comment. What you say originates from the physical type era. However I would argue that with digital type common parlance has moved on, and I am happy with the way I use these terms.