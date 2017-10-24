 Skip to content

Star Furnishing, 165-175 Stoke Newington Road, Borough of Hackney, London N16, 2002 • Mid-century signage on a vast furniture emporium that wouldn’t quite fit in my 2002 digital camera’s lens. Predates WWII, when it was bombed: “The huge glass windows just disintegrated, and fell to the ground like a beautiful waterfall,” someone remembers on a BBC history site. Apparently it sold expensive but not universally appreciated furniture; Flickr comments after its closure included “It had plasticky looking high gloss tables etc, the like of which I have never seen in anyone’s house,”  and “You could buy really tacky Italian furniture here, and some ceramic dalmations!”. You can see it closed down (with ghost sign) here in 2008 – the owners commented on Flickr that they had kept the original signage and wrapped it in cellophane. Its long frontage got filled in with an ever-changing row of basic shops.

2002, Borough of Hackney, London, N16, Shopfront Elegy

