Sea Spray, 18 High Street, St Margarets Buildings, Rottingdean, East Sussex, 2004 • Classic seaside caff facade with deck chair fabric awnings and lone Scottie dog tile. In business for 67 years according to this 2014 review, which describes the owner as a cheerful fellow called Enrico – possibly the man shutting up shop in my photo. The art deco block above later got renovated, and the shops below were given a uniform “keep calm & carry on” look, so by 2011 this frontage had gone. By 2015 so had Enrico; it’s now a trendy caff with the same name and a revamped interior. And absolutely no dog tiles.

