Neal’s Corner Sandwich Shop, 1 Monmouth Street, Covent Garden, Borough of Camden, London WC2, 2003 • Named after Neal Street, not a bloke called Neal. In fact, this entire corner used to be referred to as Neal’s Corner – not sure if it still is now the eponymous caff has departed. There’s an effusive 2012 blogpost with a snap of the retro interior here. It closed after 22 years on 1 Sep 2012 – there’s a shot of the notice here. I included the bottom pic because the woman’s holding a portable CD player (iPods had only been out a couple of years) – it would be a smartphone today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Google



Pocket

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading... Related