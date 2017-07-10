Beatties (House of Fraser), 71-78 Victoria Sreet, Wolverhampton WV1, 2016 • Beatties is a defunct Midlands store chain that grew from a drapery business founded in 1877; all branches have now closed or been acquired by House of Fraser. Dating from the 1920s, this was their first department store and the head office. According to this article, the main frontage (just seen at left side) is by Lavender, Twentyman and Percy, a local firm of architects. The curved prow was once a Burton; they nabbed the site because Beatties bid too low. Burton favoured art deco animals atop their columns, with stores in the same region allotted different species – Wolverhampton won some very elegant elephants.

