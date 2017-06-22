Pompey Hardware (Keys Kingdom), 92 Fawcett Road, Southsea, City of Portsmouth, 2016 • Completely brilliant shop themed in blue and white after Portsmouth’s football team, aka Pompey. The owner even let me take a couple of pics inside.
Not necessarily – the nickname ‘Pompey’ applies to the whole town, not just Portsmouth FC. However, the shop is done out in the blue and white of the football club & I suspect the proprietor is a fan.
I know perfectly well Pompey refers to the whole town, but I was talking about this shop in particular, which obviously references the football team 🙄