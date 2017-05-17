Sainsbury’s (Reading), 52-55 Friar Street (and back entrance Greyfriars Road), Reading RG1, 2016 • Beautiful little ‘festival style’ supermarket building with fancy concrete screen, zig-zag canopy and all sorts of detailing, seen here from both front and back. Opened in 1963, it was cutting edge at the time, and the firm’s third-biggest store. By 1974, it was noted for having a rare team of female butchers – known as the butcherettes. It celebrated its 50th birthday in 2013 but is now earmarked for demolition – shame, it should be listed.
Definitely a shame.
You’re right, the facade has that Festival optimism. This was the first Reading building I entered (festival ’87) and now that I live here, can report that it has a unique atmosphere for a chain supermarket – lively, casual and friendly.