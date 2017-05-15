 Skip to content

Jackson’s Corner, 1-9 King’s Road, Reading RG1, 2016 (top), 2015 (bottom) • Famous Reading outfitters founded by Edward Jackson in 1875 (as discussed in the previous post), which closed down in 2013, after 138 years in operation. To its last days it sold obscure clothing items such as lawn bowls polishing sleeves and floss bobbins, though it specialised in school uniforms. It also had Britain’s last-functioning pneumatic sales tubes, and a labyrinthine wooden interior. The fittings were all auctioned off to an enthusiastic public, getting prices such as £80 for a coat hanger, £700 for a mannequin, and around £75,000 overall – there’s a good video about its last days here. It’s since changed hands a couple of times and is now slated to become flats and restaurants.

