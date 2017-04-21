The Hexham Tans Vegetarian Restaurant, 11 St Mary’s Chare, Hexham, Northumberland, 2016 • Palimpsest on oddly-named charity veggie caff, closed after 20 years. It soon reopened as Hextol Tans, offering “vegan-friendly, lacto” fare (a disappointed vegan reviews it here). The original Tans provided work experience for mental health patients, until its finance was withdrawn. Hextol is a similar social enterprise – more info here, though what Tans (or indeed Hextol) stands for is never explained.
Leave a Reply