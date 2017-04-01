Greggs Foods Ltd, 20 Chatsworth Road, Claptopn, Borough of Hackney, London E5, 2011 • No relation to the bakery chain; this is a Nigerian grocers which, according to its sign, used to sell: cleaned tilapia; cleaned croaker; pluvera (whole and thigh); catfish; frozen prawn; red bream; makayabu salt fish; gizzard; smoked turkey; fresh meat; spare ribs & poultry – wholesale AND retail! Nowadays the shop houses chi-chi Darling & Gold, a “curated lifestyle store” – you couldn’t make it up. Pop fact: Chatsworth Road was one of the first planned high streets in London.
Leave a Reply