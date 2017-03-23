Urchin Shells, The Quay, St Mawes, Cornwall, 2012 • A colourful Cornish honesty box. I remember cleaning sea urchins out with bleach when I was a kid. Aaaah, the sweet tang of chemicals and seaweed.
I remember picking them up at the beach, admiring them and wondering what they were. Always took them home to add to my collection. 😇
Quite tasty in sushi, too!